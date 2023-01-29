Justin Verlander gets Cy Young award plaque ... with one glaring spelling error on it

Verlander and National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara each got a plaque with a misspelled word.

NEW YORK — Justin Verlander was a picture of perfection on the mound for the Astros last season. The same can’t be said about the award it earned him.

Verlander earned the Cy Young Award in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara earned the honor for the National League. The honor recognizes each league’s top pitcher, and Saturday night, when the plaques were handed out at the Baseball Writers' Association of America dinner, both awards had a glaring spelling error on them.

The word "valuable" was spelled "valuble," according to CBSSports.com.

In photos posted to MLB on Twitter, both plaques had the words, "Most Valuble Pitcher," skipping the second "a" in "valuable."

You can see photos of Verlander and Alcantara with their awards in the tweet below.

CBSSports.com said it’s not clear how the mistake happened but reported that this year, the wording on the plaques changed from "The Outstanding National League Pitcher" and "The Outstanding American League Pitcher."

At this point, it's not clear if the two pitchers will have the spelling on the awards corrected.

Last night was a blast. Huge congrats to my brother @JustinVerlander.



First player to ever win Most “Valuble”Pitcher 👏 pic.twitter.com/oXvWhVFXg1 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) January 29, 2023