HOUSTON - A team of champions met Team Haidin before Monday’s game against Oakland at Minute Maid Park.

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and others spent time with Haidin Land, 15, and her family of Baytown.

Haidin was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in May 2017. She was an active fast-pitch softball player before her diagnosis and brought an Axe bat to Minute Maid Park to be signed by the Astros players.

“This was her dream” her parents Tamie and Chris Land told KHOU 11 News’ Jason Bristol and believe The Astros Foundation played a role in Haidin’s visit.

Her story has been shared on various social media platforms with the hashtag #TeamHaidin20.

She and her family, all longtime Astros fans, also watched the game against Oakland from the Diamond Club.

