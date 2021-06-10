‘Vaccinate at the plate’ | Get free Astros tickets with your COVID shot at Minute Maid next week

Get your COVID vaccination at the ballpark, then watch the Astros take on the Rangers and get a free replica 2017 World Series ring.

HOUSTON — The red-hot Astros are teaming up with Houston Methodist to help get more people vaccinated in Harris County.

They’re offering free Pfizer COVID shots at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, June 15.

If you want to stick around, they’ll give you two free tickets to that night’s game against the Texas Rangers. The other option will be tickets to a game against the Baltimore Orioles on June 28, 29 or 30.

Fans will also receive a 2017 World Series Champs Replica Ring.

The shots will be offered in the Union Station Lobby from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You don’t need a game ticket or an appointment, but you do need to be 12 years of age or older. Those under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian so that they can sign a release.

The partnership is part of the MLB Vaccinate at the Plate program.