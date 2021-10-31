Tonight's Game 5 could be end of an era for Major League Baseball pitchers

The National League may institute the designated hitter next season, so tonight's game could be the last time you see pitchers batting.

ATLANTA — Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves could represent a historic moment for Major League Baseball.

It might be the final time a pitcher appears in the batting order.

Editor's note: Video above is a game preview from KHOU11's Jason Bristol and former MLB scout Jeremy Booth.

There's a good chance the designated hitter will come to the National League next year, most likely on a permanent basis. The DH debate has raged since the American League first used it in 1973.

Game 5 is being played at Truist Park in Atlanta, meaning the Braves and Astros have both listed pitchers in the lineup.

But regardless of the result of Game 5, it will be the last game in an NL ballpark this season. So it might just mark the end of an era.