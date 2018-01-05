BAYTOWN, Texas -- Mary Kaelyn Bigham of Baytown says her little girl may just be the Astros good luck charm.

She writes that during the Astros championship season last year she and her husband became pregnant with their first child.

“We watched almost EVERY game, and even went to an ALCS game even though I was very pregnant! The Astros did the best they ever had.. and it’s all thanks to our Aubree Kae! She’s the Astros good luck charm! ❤️ “

Photos: Little Astros fan brings good luck

This little girl is an Astros good luck charm 01 / 07 01 / 07

“We’re going to raise her to be an Astros fan and are so blessed to be apart of history! Today we got to see the trophy on the trophy tour, and she made the front page of The Baytown Sun! We figured maybe others would want in on the cuteness too! ❤️”

Thanks for the good luck, Aubree Kae! Keep it coming!

