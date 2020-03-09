Texas Rangers strike out with lame ‘campaign ad’ poking fun of the Houston Astros

HOUSTON — The Texas Rangers have jumped on the “everybody hates the Astros” bandwagon with a silly “campaign ad” poking fun of our team.
“Houston, they have a problem … Why is this team obsessed with leaving its own planet?” the announcer asks.
Huh?
There’s a tree hugger and a giraffe disguised as a camel and other weird stuff. And how dare they mess with our beloved Orbit?!?!
We get it. The Astros are going to be the target of trash can jokes for a long time. Some of them are even pretty funny. This Rangers ad is just well ...trash.
Watch it yourself and let us know what you think.
I guess we can’t expect much from a team that gets excited about being “undefeated in September.” Um, it’s Sept. 2, guys.
And their motto this season is #TogetherWe.” Together we what?
Maybe we’re just being poor sports because they beat us in extra innings Tuesday night.
Nah.
We won a pitchers’ duel Wednesday night with Rookie Cristian Javier on the mound.
And the Astros still have a winning record at 20-15. #FortheH
The lowly Rangers are 13-22.
‘Nuff said.
Next.