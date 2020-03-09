Texas Rangers strike out with lame ‘campaign ad’ poking fun of the Houston Astros

We get it. The Astros are going to be the target of trash can jokes for a long time. Some of them are even pretty funny. This Rangers ad isn’t.

HOUSTON — The Texas Rangers have jumped on the “everybody hates the Astros” bandwagon with a silly “campaign ad” poking fun of our team.

“Houston, they have a problem … Why is this team obsessed with leaving its own planet?” the announcer asks.

Huh?

There’s a tree hugger and a giraffe disguised as a camel and other weird stuff. And how dare they mess with our beloved Orbit?!?!

We get it. The Astros are going to be the target of trash can jokes for a long time. Some of them are even pretty funny. This Rangers ad is just well ...trash.

Watch it yourself and let us know what you think.

FINALLY! An election ad we can all get behind. pic.twitter.com/54WXLPJLKn — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 2, 2020

I guess we can’t expect much from a team that gets excited about being “undefeated in September.” Um, it’s Sept. 2, guys.

*inserts caption about being undefeated in september* pic.twitter.com/dC35UIcNKu — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 2, 2020

And their motto this season is #TogetherWe.” Together we what?

Maybe we’re just being poor sports because they beat us in extra innings Tuesday night.

Nah.

We won a pitchers’ duel Wednesday night with Rookie Cristian Javier on the mound.

And the Astros still have a winning record at 20-15. #FortheH

The lowly Rangers are 13-22.

‘Nuff said.