HOUSTON — So the Astros are down 0-2 to the Washington Nationals in the World Series. It looks gloomy for the home team…and it should.

According to MLB.com, since baseball went to the 2-3-2 format, a team has come back to win the World Series only 3 of 25 times. The last team to do it was the 1996 New York Yankees, who dropped the first two games to the Atlanta Braves, only to come back and win the next four.

Throw into the mix that the Nationals have beaten the Astros top two pitchers in Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole at Minute Maid Park and the outlook gets even worse. If Houston wants to win their second World Series title in three years, they’re going to have to beat the hottest team in the postseason at their house, with their shark-toting fans smelling blood.

Is all hope lost? Maybe not. These are the Astros, who have run off four straight wins and more multiple times this season. They’re a 107-win team with the best rookie in the American League in Yordan Alvarez, the top two Cy Young Award candidates and a possible league MVP. They have a lineup that is stacked from top to bottom and a bullpen that’s been reliable all season.

Can they do it? Sure. Will they do it? Unlikely. But stay tuned. That’s why they play the games.

