HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, which gets underway today at Minute Maid Park. The two teams go head to head in a best-of-five series. The winner will advance to the ALCS against either Minnesota or the New York Yankees.

What's scary about the Rays?

While the Astros are the heavy favorites, we asked former MLB scout Jeremy Booth what scares him about the Rays as we open the postseason.

His response -- rotation in a short series.

“If this was something that goes 7 games, I’d feel a little better about the Astros and the fact that (Justin) Verlander and (Gerritt) Cole get the ball twice,” he said.

The second thing is hunger. The Rays have nothing to lose, going up against the big bad Astros. The Astros are expected to win.

Teams like the Rays that believe in themselves that go up against Goliaths have a chance to do something special. Tampa fans know that all too well as it just happened to them a few months ago when the Columbus Blue Jackets took down the mighty and heavily-favored Tampa Bay Lightning in an opening-round NHL sweep.

Three reasons the Astros will win

By the same token, these are the Astros and Booth gave us three reasons the Astros will win.

The first is the lineup. For Houston, it's stacked, from a former MVP in Jose Altuve to a World Series MVP in George Springer to a current MVP candidate in Alex Bregman. And don’t forget about Yordan Alvarez, who is sure to win rookie of the year.

The second is home field advantage. Houston is tough to beat at Minute Maid Park. The Astros went 60-21 at home this season.

And the third is starting pitching. It doesn’t get much better than a 1-2-3 punch of Verander, Cole and Zack Greinke.