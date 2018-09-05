OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — As happy as AJ Hinch has been with the top of his lineup, the Astros' manager has been equally pleased with the production from the bottom half of the order, too.

Then again, the way Houston's offense has been going lately it doesn't seem to matter who is batting or where.

George Springer kept up his hitting surge with two hits and two RBIs, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Houston scored its final three runs with a big boost from the final four hitters. A walk by Brian McCann and a double by No. 9 hitter Jake Marisnick preceded Springer's two-run double in the fifth while No. 6 hitter Marwin Gonzalez singled in a run in the sixth.

"The first two games here, we've gotten production out of the bottom of the order and that sets up nicely for the top of the order," Hinch said. "When the bottom of the order contributes, it's a complete lineup."

One night after setting a season-high for scoring and hits, the Astros were at it again with another big night at the plate to beat A's left-hander Sean Manaea in his first start back at the Coliseum since pitching the majors' first no-hitter this season on April 21.

Every Houston starter had at least one hit for the second consecutive game. Springer, who became the first Astros player to have six hits in a nine-inning game the previous night, led the way again with a single and two-run double to raising his average to .297.

"An offense can only be as good as every guy," Springer said. "Whoever is hitting sixth through ninth, for them to keep having quality at-bats and flipping it over to the top, it's huge. It allows me and (Jose) Altuve and (Carlos) Correa to kind of hit how we want to hit."

Houston's win spoiled Stephen Piscotty's return to the Oakland lineup two days after the death of his mother late Sunday night, less than a year after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease. Gretchen Piscotty was honored with a moment of silence before the game.

