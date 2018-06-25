HOUSTON – Good news, Astros fans! If you missed out on the first two chances to get your replica World Series ring, it's not too late.

The Astros will be giving fans a third opportunity to secure the popular giveaway on July 11 when the Astros take on the division rival Oakland A’s at Minute Maid Park.

“The 2017 World Championship was a milestone not only for our franchise, but for our fanbase,” said Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan. “With this new giveaway opportunity, we are proud to have made more than 120,000 Replica World Champions Rings available to fans in Houston and through our minor league affiliates.”

All fans in attendance on July 11 will receive a Replica World Champions Ring presented by Coca-Cola at gates upon entry.

Photos: Astros give away World Series replica rings

Fans showed off their Astros World Series replica rings at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.

Gates will open at the special time of 4 p.m. on July 11, so fans are encouraged to arrive at the ballpark early to receive the promotional giveaway and not miss any of the game, which is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m.

However, fans will not be allowed to line up for the giveaway prior to 8 a.m.

Fans should note that distribution of the Replica World Champions Ring giveaway will end at the end of the 6th inning. Any fans entering the ballpark after the end of the 6th inning will not receive a giveaway.

