Fans send prayers, well-wishes to Astros' Ryne Stanek as the relief pitcher takes leave from team

The Astros played the right-handed reliever on the 'Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency' list on Saturday.

HOUSTON — Prayers and well-wishes are pouring in for Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek.

The Astros posted on Saturday that they’ve placed Stanek on the bereavement/family medical emergency list.

No other details were available, but Stanek is expected to be away from the team for a period of time.

To replace him on the roster, the Astros called up left-handed pitcher Matt Gage from the team’s Triple-A team, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

After the Astros posted about Stanek, Houston Astros fans filled up social media with prayers and well wishes for the righty as he deals with issues outside the game.

Below are some of the responses on Twitter. On the Astros announcement on Facebook, there were more than 900 comments as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

We have placed RHP Ryne Stanek on the Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List. — Houston Astros (@astros) June 10, 2023

Prayers to the Stanek family. — 🤘𝕋𝕨𝕠𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕟 𝕎𝕚𝕘𝕘𝕪™ (@HtownWiggy) June 10, 2023

Prayers for Stanek and his family 🙏🏾 — Mase(In)(Ya)Face (@maseinyaface18) June 11, 2023

My thoughts are with Ryne and his family. 🙏🏻 — Slight Clutter (@slightclutter) June 11, 2023