WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Robinson Chirinos has homered twice now in the World Series now. His shot Saturday night off the Nationals Patrick Corbin drove home two.

With the two homers Friday and Saturday, Chirinos, 35, becomes the first catcher since 1982 to hit home runs in back-to-back World Series games.

Chirinos is in his 8th season in the Major Leagues. After spending time in the Cubs' organization, he debuted in the Major League with Tampa Bay in 2011. A concussion from a foul ball that hit his mask kept him out of the 2012 season before being picked up by the Texas Rangers in 2013, where he played until 2018.

2019 was his first year with the Astros. He hit .238 in the regular season with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs. In the playoffs, he has 3 home runs.

Chirinos is originally from Punto Fijo, Venezuela.

