LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astros manager A.J. Hinch has met privately with the team's owner and general manager ahead of reliever Roberto Osuna being activated following a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

Hinch says Osuna will join the Astros in Los Angeles on Sunday and be activated for the series finale against the Dodgers.

Hinch met with owner Jim Crane and GM Jeff Luhnow to discuss the matter on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, but declined to go into details. He says he plans to meet with Osuna on Sunday to get to know him and his background.

The Astros acquired the right-handed reliever from the Blue Jays at the trade deadline this week. The move raised eyebrows since Houston had previously stated its no-tolerance policy regarding domestic violence.

Osuna was arrested in May and charged with assaulting his girlfriend.

