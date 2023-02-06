'He is my husband' | Robb Elementary shooting survivor gets a chance to meet her celebrity crush

The Astros are doing their part to support Miah Cerillo. They have set her up to meet Jeremy Peña, her celebrity crush and "husband."

HOUSTON — Miah Cerillo is your typical 12-year-old girl.

She likes hanging out with her friends, loves social media and has a celebrity crush on Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña.

Though Miah is your typical pre-teen, she has a story that many people her age can't tell and wouldn't want to.

She was one of the survivors of the Robb Elementary School shooting. She called 911 pleading for help when a gunman walked inside her classroom and shot and killed 19 of her classmates and two of her teachers.

It's a day her father says still haunts her.

"Since it happened, she won’t go to sleep four or five hours or when the sun goes out, said Miguel Cerillo. "She doesn’t like the dark and sleeps with the light on."

A very special Peña's Pals 🫶



Tonight, Jeremy hosted 5 kids with ties to Uvalde, TX. 3 of the kids are survivors of the shooting at Robb Elementary School and the 2 others are kids from the Astros Youth Academy that played in Uvalde on Uvalde Little League’s Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/aCOLMiGSk9 — Astros Foundation (@AstrosCares) June 2, 2023

3 of the survivors from the Robb Elementary school Shooting in Uvalde had a chance to meet @Jpena221 & other @astros players. The kids also decorated his cleats for tonights game! The story coming up on @KHOU at 6. pic.twitter.com/7oFYu5iMZH — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) June 2, 2023

Her family is doing everything they can to support her. They even started a GoFundMe so she and other survivors could go to Disneyland on the one-year mark of the shooting.

Now the Astros are doing their part to support Miah. They have set her up to meet Peña, her celebrity crush who she calls her "husband," before the Astros game Friday.

Miguel's not happy about the husband part, but he knows meeting Peña will put the biggest smile on his daughter's face.

Two other shooting survivors also got a chance to meet Peña and other Astros players. They even decorated the player's cleats.