HOUSTON — Astros All-Star OF George Springer has been diagnosed with a mild concussion and will miss a few games, according to Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggert.

Astros GM Jeff Luhnow told McTaggert they hope Springer is medically cleared to return early next week, in time for a four-game series against the Oakland A's.

Springer underwent a battery of tests Wednesday after a scary collision into the center field wall Tuesday night. He crashed head-first into the center field wall while making a leaping catch.

Springer was down for several minutes and in obvious pain before being carted off the field.

Teammate Josh Reddick told reporters Springer had a headache but wasn't dizzy and was able to answer questions.

The 2017 World Series MVP has been a vital part of the Astros' success, hitting 297 with 30 home runs in 105 games.

McTaggert said Jake Marisnick will likely start at center field until Springer returns.

Luhnow also said Astros right-hander Aaron Sanchez will have surgery on his throwing shoulder and will miss the remainder of the season.

Sanchez hasn't pitched since Aug. 20 because of what the team said was a sore right pectoral muscle.

Sanchez was acquired from Toronto on July 31 and combined with three relievers to throw a no-hitter in his first start for the Astros on Aug. 3.

