HOUSTON — Former Houston Astros ace Dallas Keuchel is set to sign a 1-year deal with the Atlanta Braves, according to MLB.com.

The deal is reportedly worth $13 million.

Keuchel declined the Astros' 1-year qualifying offer last November. The 2015 American League Cy Young winner was drafted by Houston in 2009.

