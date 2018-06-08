LOS ANGELES — You can add All-Star outfielder George Springer to the growing list of Houston Astros on the disabled list.

MLB.com is reporting Springer will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained thumb.

Jul 24, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) on deck in the first inning Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Chenoy

RELATED: Is there an H-E-B curse for athletes?

He left Houston's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after injuring his left thumb trying to steal second base in the third inning.

After the headfirst dive into the bag, Springer was thrown out by Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Jake Marisnick replaced Springer in center field for the Astros. Marisnick robbed Chris Taylor of a home run to end the sixth.

The Astros will recall outfielder Derek Fisher from Triple-A Fresno to take Springer's spot on the roster, according to MLB.com.

Springer was the World Series MVP last year after hitting five home runs in seven games against the Dodgers. He went deep in the first inning Sunday for his sixth leadoff home run this season.

The two-time All-Star also left Tuesday's game at Seattle when he injured his left shoulder while diving to make a catch in the first inning. He was not in the Astros' lineup Wednesday.

Springer started all three games in the weekend series against the Dodgers, getting an extra-base hit in each game.

Astros Pitcher Lance McCullers went on the DL Sunday with a sore elbow and relief pitcher Chris Devenski was added to the list on Saturday because of hamstring problems.

Second baseman Jose Altuve is eligible to come off the DL after being treated for knee pain. He was scheduled to see a team doctor on Sunday, according to MLB.com.

Star shortstop Carlos Correa has been out since June 25 with a sore back.

Houston sports fans have joked there's an H-E-B curse for athletes who appear in their commercials. Springer, Altuve, Correa and J.J. Watt have all starred in the spots.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.