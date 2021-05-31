Red Sox manager Alex Cora returns to Minute Maid for first time sign-stealing scandal

Cora was the Astros' bench coach during the scandal and was implicated as one of the ringleaders in the trash-can-banging scheme.

HOUSTON — There’s a big Memorial Day matchup at Minute Maid Park this afternoon with the Astros hosting the Red Sox.

Both teams are in playoff contention, making this a possible preview of things to come in October.

The other reason this game is intriguing is because it marks the first time Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been to the Juice Box since the Astros' sign-stealing scandal was publicized in early 2020.

Cora, who served as the Astros' bench coach prior to becoming Boston's manager in 2018, was implicated as one of the ringleaders in the trash-can-banging scheme by commissioner Rob Manfred.

Cora was fired by Boston after Manfred published his findings, and he was subsequently suspended for the entire 2020 season.

The Red Sox later rehired him -- even after they were investigated for their own sign-stealing scheme that occurred under his watch in 2018.

Like the Astros in 2017, The Red Sox went on to win the World Series but they barely got a slap on the hand for cheating.

Will the Astros fans boo Cora?