Red Sox vs. Astros: What to know about the series and the games at Minute Maid

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are heading to their fifth straight American League Championship Series. And for the second of those five years, it’s against the Boston Red Sox.

The first two games of the best-of-seven series will be here in Houston, while games 3 and 4 will be at Fenway. If there’s not a sweep, Game 5 will also be at Fenway and the series returns to Houston for a Game 6 and 7, if necessary.

First pitch Friday will be at 7:07 p.m. under a closed Minute Maid roof. Former Astros’ outfielder Josh Reddick is tossing out the ceremonial first pitch, with Houston wrestling icon Booker T giving the ‘Play Ball’ call. Presentation of the colors will be from the Joint Services Color Guard.

Game 2 will be Saturday, also be at Minute Maid Park. American Christian pop-rock and R&B star Tauren Wells will sing the national anthem. Astros third-base coach Gary Pettis will toss out the first pitch and former NFL, UT and Madison High School quarterback Vince Young will give the ‘Play Ball’ call. Fans at Game 2 will also get a rally towel. The roof will again be closed.

Get tickets to Game 1 and 2

Tickets are still available online at Astros.com/postseason or by phone at 1-877-9ASTROS.

Astros Street Fest

Fans can get ready to cheer on the Astros before the games at Astros Street Fest. Street Fest starts three hours before game time and fans will need a ticket to take part. Fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, inflatable games and more. You can learn more at Astros.com/StreetFest.

Red Sox vs. Astros pitching matchup

The Astros will send Frambler Valdez to the mount in Game 1. He’ll be opposite Chris Sale for the Red Sox. Sale was 5-1 with a 3.15 ERA. Valdez was 11-6 with a 3.14 ERA.

American League Championship Series schedule

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15 at Minute Maid Park; 7:07 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Minute Maid Park; 3:20 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park; 7:07 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park; time TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park, time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Minute Maid Park; time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Minute Maid Park; time TBD

Getting to Minute Maid Park

There are plenty of surface lots and parking garages in the area. You can find the best one by downloading the Park Whiz mobile app. It will show you how much each lot costs, and it also lets you book a space in advance. Another app that does the same thing is called Park Houston.

You can also take the train to the game! METRO rail purple line riders should exit at the Convention District station, then walk two blocks north to the ballpark. Keep in mind though, the trains share lanes with street traffic, so getting home could take longer.