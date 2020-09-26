Rangers keep Astros waiting for playoffs with 5-4 win in 10

The Astros were a strike away from going to the postseason for a franchise-best fourth straight year when Ronald Guzman hit a tying solo home run in the ninth.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Joey Gallo kept the Houston Astros from clinching the last playoff spot in the American League playoffs at least temporarily, driving home the winning run on a fielder’s-choice grounder in the 10th inning for a 5-4 Texas Rangers win.

The Astros were a strike away from going to the postseason for a franchise-best fourth straight year when Ronald Guzman hit a tying solo home run in the bottom of the ninth off Ryan Pressly.