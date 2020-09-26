x
Rangers keep Astros waiting for playoffs with 5-4 win in 10

The Astros were a strike away from going to the postseason for a franchise-best fourth straight year when Ronald Guzman hit a tying solo home run in the ninth.
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, back, is unable to get the tag on Texas Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa who scored on a fielder's choice hit by Joey Gallo in the 10th inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Joey Gallo kept the Houston Astros from clinching the last playoff spot in the American League playoffs at least temporarily, driving home the winning run on a fielder’s-choice grounder in the 10th inning for a 5-4 Texas Rangers win.

The Astros were a strike away from going to the postseason for a franchise-best fourth straight year when Ronald Guzman hit a tying solo home run in the bottom of the ninth off Ryan Pressly.

Now Houston has to wait to see if the Los Angeles Angels lose at the Dodgers.

