'Rally Nuns' spotted at Minute Maid Park during Astros/Mariners Game 2 of ALDS

The "Rally Nuns" were prominent figures during the 'Stros playoff run last year.

HOUSTON — Guess who's back in the stands at Minute Maid Park?

The Houston Astros' prayer squad, aka the "Rally Nuns," were spotted at Minute Maid Park during Game 2 of the Astros/Mariners ALDS series. About a dozen of them were seen waving their orange rally towel, cheering on the 'Stros to hopefully their second win.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video aired October 2021.

The "Rally Nuns" were prominent figures during the 'Stros playoff run last year. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale first invited the sisters to the home games of the ALCS and the team won every single game they attended!

Coincidence? We think not.

Since then, the Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province have become a symbol of good faith for the Astros, and big stars themselves.

One sister threw the first pitch at Game 6 of the American League Series last year.

"Take a deep breathe and point to the sky like Carlos Correa," Sister Mary Catherine said of her pitching routine.

Sister Catherine, who said she's been watching the Astros since 2005, said she makes a habit of watching every game and praying over the team.

"I've been so faithful and we’ve been behind you, praying for you for a very long time," she said last year.

We can only hope that the higher power reigns over the 'Stros this year and leads the team to the World Series trophy. Especially with the "Yord and Savior" on our side. (Clever 'Stros!)

Rally Nuns are here? So is our Yord and Savior. pic.twitter.com/VGi89rxbyW — Houston Astros (@astros) October 13, 2022

ALDS schedule

The first two games of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners were held at Minute Maid Park.

Game 3: in Seattle, 3:07 p.m. Saturday

Game 4 (if necessary): in Seattle, 2:07 p.m. Sunday

Game 5 (if necessary): in Houston, 4:07 p.m.

Astros and Mariners are familiar foes

The Astros and the Mariners know each other well, both being members of the American League West. They faced each other 19 times this season, with the Astros winning 12 of those games. Houston finished the season 16 games ahead of Seattle.

The Astros have been regulars in the postseason in recent years, going to the ALCS in each of the last five seasons. In three of those years, they made it to the World Series, winning it all in 2017. This is Seattle's first trip to the postseason in 21 years.