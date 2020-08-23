Padres complete three-game sweep of Astros

Houston jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning but wasn't able to hang on, falling to San Diego for the third straight game.

SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. made two spectacular plays at shortstop, Manny Machado hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and the San Diego Padres got a lockdown performance from their bullpen to beat the Houston Astros 5-3 for a three-game sweep.

The Padres, who got to nemesis Zack Greinke in the fourth inning, have won seven straight, all against the two Texas teams.

The Astros have lost three straight. They came in on an eight-game winning streak.