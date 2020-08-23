Padres complete three-game sweep of Astros

SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. made two spectacular plays at shortstop, Manny Machado hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and the San Diego Padres got a lockdown performance from their bullpen to beat the Houston Astros 5-3 for a three-game sweep.
The Padres, who got to nemesis Zack Greinke in the fourth inning, have won seven straight, all against the two Texas teams.
The Astros have lost three straight. They came in on an eight-game winning streak.
Tatis retreated into left field and jumped to rob George Springer of a hit for the second out of the eighth inning.