LOS ANGELES (AP) — Roberto Osuna met his new Houston Astros teammates Sunday and addressed the club for 10 minutes in a closed-door meeting as he comes off a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

The defending World Series champions acquired Osuna on Monday in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays while he was still serving his suspension. The All-Star closer was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend May 8 in Toronto. No details have been made public and the next court date in the case is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Speaking with reporters in the dugout, Osuna offered few details about the morning meeting in the Astros' clubhouse at Dodger Stadium and did not discuss the case pending against him. Osuna was added to the active roster before Sunday's game against Los Angeles, with Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. going on the 10-day disabled list due to elbow discomfort.

"I was very happy to meet them and very happy to be a part of this team and be a part of this World Series championship team," Osuna said through a translator. "I will do my best to win another World Series this year."

Asked if he could shed some light on why he was suspended, Osuna replied: "Not right now."

Astros manager AJ Hinch said he wouldn't hesitate to use Osuna, and would like to get the reliever into a game as soon as possible. The 23-year-old right-hander is the youngest pitcher to reach 100 major league saves.

Hinch said he didn't have any details about the domestic violence allegation, but takes the situation seriously.

