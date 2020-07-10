Oakland wins 9-7 over Astros in Game 3, Houston leads series 2-1

Houston had a 7-4 lead going into the seventh, but Oakland scored five unanswered runs to take the lead for good in Game 3.

LOS ANGELES — The Houston Astros were hoping to wrap up their best-of-five American League Division Series against the Oakland Athletics Wednesday with a three-game sweep, but the A's had other plans.

Oakland rallied in Game 3 to win 9-7 and extend the series.

Houston is up 2-1 in the series.

The Astros had a 7-4 Game 3 lead going to the seventh inning, but Oakland stormed back to tie it in the seventh with three runs and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth.

Athletics vs. Astros highlights

Oakland took the early lead with this Tommy La Stella home run. It would set the tone for the kind of power game we'd see Wednesday.

But Jose Altuve quickly tied the game with this solo shot.

With the Astros up 2-1 early, Mark Canha evened thescore at 2-2

On the Mark.



We are tied again in LA. #ALDS pic.twitter.com/1xCVkI06cg — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2020

With the Athletics up 4-2, Aledmys Diaz tied it up with this one...

It was part of a four-run fifth inning for Houston.

But the As weren't done. The Astros were up 7-4 in the 7th when this happened...