It's a battle of the two American League heavyweights and a rematch of the 2017 American League Championship Series. The Houston Astros and the New York Yankees go head-to-head in the 2019 ALCS. Game 1 is tonight at Minute Maid Park. Zack Greinke gets the start for Houston. New York is sending out Masahiro Tanaka.

Below, we're keeping a running account of tonight's game.

Fifth inning

The Yankees had some traffic with hits by Sanchez and Urshela, but Greinke got DJ LeMahieu to fly out to end the inning. Still 1-0 New York.

Fourth inning

DJ LeMahieu led off the inning inning with a single and moved to second on a Greinke wild pitch. Gleyber Torres doubled him in. Astros went down in order in the bottom of the frame. Yankees take a 1-0 lead.

Third inning

Greinke set the Yankees down in order in the top of the third inning, highlighted by an unbelievable play at third by Alex Bregman, robbing Gio Urshela of a hit with a leaping grab of a line drive. In the bottom of the frame, Kyle Tucker got the Astros first hit, a base knock to right field. But he was left there on a double play off the bat of Robinson Churinos. Still no score.

Second inning

Giancarlo Stanton got the first hit of the game for the Yankees, a shot backhanded by Carlos Correa, but beat it out at first. He was erased on a line drive double play off the bat of Brett Gardner. The Astros went down in order again. Still scoreless.

First inning

Zack Greinke set the Yankees down in order in the top of the first inning. Astros went down in order in the bottom half of the inning. No score.

