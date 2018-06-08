LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brian Dozier delivered a two-run double in the first inning and Manny Machado had three hits with two runs scored as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros 3-2 on Sunday.

With the Dodgers struggling for offense against the team that beat them in last year's World Series, it was the new additions who came through. Machado was acquired from Baltimore during the All-Star break and Dozier came over from Minnesota at last week's trade deadline.

The Astros, who won the 2017 World Series in seven games, took the weekend series in Los Angeles by winning the first two games.

George Springer and Tony Kemp homered for the Astros, but Springer exited in the third with left thumb discomfort after he was thrown out trying to steal second base.

New reliever Roberto Osuna did not pitch in his first game on the active roster for Houston. Osuna was reinstated from the restricted list after serving a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. The All-Star closer was acquired Monday in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays while he was still serving his suspension.

Before the game, Osuna met his new Astros teammates and addressed the club for 10 minutes in a closed-door meeting.

Springer's home run to open the game was his 19th of the season. He has 24 career leadoff homers, six this season.

Kemp hit his fourth home run.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler (5-4) gave up two runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 31st save.

Astros starter Gerrit Cole (10-4), a product of nearby UCLA, allowed three runs on six hits in five innings with one walk and eight strikeouts.

