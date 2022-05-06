Missing Astros World Series championship banner replaced outside Minute Maid Park

The original banner that went missing two days ago is still long gone, but since its whereabouts remain a mystery, the team just replaced it with a new banner.

HOUSTON — The Astros 2017 World Series championship banner is back at the plaza outside of Minute Maid Park.

Well, not really.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired June 5.

Flying high at Minute Maid Park's plaza are flags that highlight the championship Astros, but among all of the club's accomplishments, the 2017 title is the one that means the most.

The Astros have yet to say what happened, but when asked about it, they said they were "looking into the matter."