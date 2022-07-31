Astros announce McCullers will make rehab start in Sugar Land

Reinforcements to the Astros pitching staff are on the way.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Some pitching reinforcements are on the way for the Houston Astros!

Editorial note: The above video is from a related story.

The team announced Sunday that starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will make another rehab start for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, but this time close to home.

McCullers is scheduled to start Tuesday as Sugar Land takes on the Round Rock Express.

It will be his third rehab appearance in the minors. McCullers was placed on the 60-Day Injured List on April 4 with a right forearm strain.

Fans wanting to see the Snap Dragon in person are encouraged to arrive early for the game.

The start time for Tuesday is 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through the Space Cowboys' website.

The former 2017 American League All-Star started for the Space Cowboys last week in Oklahoma City.

McCullers threw 52 pitches across three innings and struck out four batters.

The rehab start will be McCullers' second in Sugar Land since they became the Astros Triple-A affiliate. He also made a start back in June 2021 at Constellation Field.