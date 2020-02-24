HOUSTON — Editor's note: The attached video about Astros players getting death threats originally aired on Feb.21.

Aubrey Huff retired from Major League Baseball in 2014, but he's managed to stay in the headlines with controversial statements, mostly about women.

Huff's latest comments to TMZ Sports about the Houston Astros are pretty tame in comparison. But more about that later. Huff said the Astros should wear bullet-proof vests because they're going to get beaned by pitchers in retaliation for their sign-stealing scheme.

"Listen, you pay the piper," Huff says. "You reap what you sow. If you're going to go out there and cheat, you're going to get drilled."

This is coming from a guy who admits he was hooked on Adderall -- considered by the league to be a performance-enhancing drug -- and high in pretty much every game from 2009 to 2011. Huff said he used Adderall the entire season when the Giants won the World Series in 2010. \

"I was crushing 20, sometimes 50, 60, almost 100 milligrams daily, depending on the pressure of the game," Huff told mlb.com in 2016.

That's cheating.

Last November, Huff caused an uproar when he said he's teaching his sons to use a gun in case Bernie Sanders is elected president.

"Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020. In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must," Huff tweeted.

Huff made headlines again in early January after replying to a tweet that said "we should invade Iran" and take their "b----es" because they're "hot without headgear."

“Let’s get a flight over and kidnap about 10 each," Huff replied. “We can bring them back here as they fan us and feed us grapes, amongst other things."

He later said he was joking.

When the Giants hired Alyssa Nakken, MLB's first full-time, female coach, Huff wasn't happy.

"Couldn't imagine taking baseball instructions from an ex female softball player. Have fun with that," he tweeted. Can’t imagine how it will play out with a full time female coach running around. This has #metoo & #BelieveAllWomen written all over it."

Then there was this sexist tweet on Feb. 24.

"I don't mind women in the men's @mlb @NHL @NFL @nba clubhouse. Seriously, I don't. There are plenty of jobs a woman could do as good, if not better than a man. For example: Chef, clubhouse laundry or masseuse."

The Giants were done.

Last week, they told Huff the team voted unanimously not to include him in a White House reunion of the 2010 World Series champs.

Huff claims it's because he supports President Trump and he believes his first amendment right to free speech are being violated.

Here's the Giants response:

"Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization. While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision," the team said.

