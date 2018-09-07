Even with All-Star Game rosters shrinking from 34 to 32 players last season, outrage over those left out should be tempered by the likelihood that some of the “snubbed’’ stars will find their way in as replacements for players who are injured or otherwise unavailable. In 2017, seven players gained All-Star status this way.

Still, every year there are some curious choices, either by the fans, players or the commissioner’s office, that leave some deserving candidates off the Midsummer Classic’s initial rosters.

Here’s a look at some who may have a legitimate beef:

NATIONAL LEAGUE

1B Jesus Aguilar, Brewers: Reputation clearly matters, and before this season the Milwaukee first baseman didn’t have much of one. Aguilar leads all major league first basemen with 22 home runs and 63 RBI, and his 1.001 OPS is tops in the NL overall. Yet he has to settle for being included among the five players on the Final Vote. Joey Votto and Paul Goldschmidt are building Hall of Fame resumes, but Aguilar has outhit them in the first half.

OF Albert Almora Jr., Cubs: How does the league’s leading hitter fail to earn All-Star selection? Clearly, word about Almora’s feats hasn’t spread quickly enough, even though he plays for the high-profile Cubs. The sometimes-spectacular center fielder is tied for the league’s highest batting average with Reds All-Star Scooter Gennett at .326, and he’s tied for fifth in his position in defensive runs saved. Alas, the Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon was chosen ahead of him.

3B Anthony Rendon, Nationals: Rendon has twice finished in the top six in the league’s MVP voting, including last season. He’s enjoying another solid year with an .858 OPS, but the competition at third base is fierce, and Rendon missed three weeks with an injury, which cost him.

RHP Kirby Yates, Padres: It’s not uncommon for a career journeyman to put up All-Star-caliber stats for half a season, and this year Yates fits that description. His 1.57 ERA in 35 games is more than 2 1/2 runs below his five-year career norm of 4.20. Alas, closer Brad Hand got the nod as the sole Padre.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

2B Jed Lowrie, Athletics: Seniority clearly did not pay off for Lowrie, an 11-year veteran who was snubbed in favor of Yankees rookie Gleyber Torres, who likely benefited from playing in New York. This is not to disparage Torres, who’s enjoying a fabulous offensive season and boasts a .905 OPS. But he has committed 10 errors and trails Lowrie in home runs (16-15) and RBI (62-42). Lowrie leads all AL second basemen in those two key categories. In any case, Torres is on the disabled list and might not be ready to participate, in which case Lowrie seems like the logical substitute.

LHP Blake Snell, Rays: A rare Tampa Bay pitcher who actually starts game and puts up innings, Snell leads the AL in ERA (2.09) while tying for second in wins (12) and for third in opponents’ batting average (.183). But here’s where the rule requiring that every team be represented hurts worthy players. The Blue Jays’ J.A. Happ, the Tigers’ Joe Jimenez and the Twins’ Jose Berrios don’t have anywhere near as strong a case as Snell, but they’re in a he’s out.

RHP Charlie Morton, Astros: He has every right to join Snell in bemoaning the all-teams-represented rule. Morton didn’t make an All-Star team in any of his previous 10 seasons, nor did he merit it. But he does this season, when he has gone 11-2 with a 2.83 ERA and an opponents’ batting average of .199. Staff mates Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole made the All-Star team, but Morton did not.

OF Eddie Rosario, Twins: The rifle-armed outfielder has been Minnesota’s best player, not Berrios (8-7, 3.54 ERA), a fellow Puerto Rican who has shown flashes of brilliance but also considerable inconsistency. Rosario raised his batting average over .300 in late May and has kept it above that mark while delivering 18 homers and 53 RBI.

