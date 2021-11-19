Strange but true: Minute Maid Park has a ‘lucky’ ladybug that's been missing, until now

Houston artist Eric Kaposta had noticed the Astros never won a World Series and needed a good luck charm — a ladybug.

HOUSTON — Every Astros fan knows ‘The Killer Bees.’ But what about a lucky bug?

Home runs power the train at Minute Maid Park. But also going for a ride is something so small, few people realize it's even up there.

In March 2009, artist and sculptor Eric Kaposta of Houston finished his latest project which was oranges for the tender or coal car that was 65 feet above the playing field at Minute Maid.

Since the Astros had never won a World Series, Kaposta has an idea: the oranges need "a charm, a good luck charm."

Kaposta included a ladybug.

Why a ladybug you ask?

"Ladybugs mean good luck,” he said. “Or, at least, that's what I always heard."

Fast forward to the 2021 World Series between the Astros and the Atlanta Braves. While researching this story, KHOU 11’s Jason Bristol and photojournalist Sergio Soto see the oranges, but there’s no ladybug.

Bobby Dynamite, the train’s conductor can’t recall for certain the last time he saw it.

"Oh man,” said Dynamite.

Who knows what happened to the ladybug? Maybe that's another reason why the Astros have lost their last two World Series at home.

Once Bristol told Kaposta the ladybug was missing, Kaposta made another one and dropped it off at the stadium.

Hopefully, it will soon ride again.

Minute Maid Park’s lucky ladybug is a strange but true Houston sports story.