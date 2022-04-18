Tips to save money at Minute Maid Park

Saving money on the ‘Stros can make the season even sweeter.

HOUSTON — Now that the Houston Astros 2022 season is in full swing, you’ll want to attend games and get in on freebies that the team is offering.

Let’s start with tickets.

Check out the sales on Groupon. You can search for deals on specific games. Just make sure that you buy the tickets in a single transaction, so the seats are together.

Don’t forget to click on SeatGeek for resale tickets. The site even has a feature that lets you know if the deals is good! SeatGeek even works close to game time. Refresh the page and you’ll see prices get cheaper and cheaper.

Make sure to check the Major League Baseball website for Value Days.

There’s Family Sundays, Dollar Dog Night on Tuesdays, and a PreGame Happy Hour on Fridays. There are also online discounts for military members, college students, and frontline workers.

Our final tip is sure to save you money on concessions. Each guest in Minute Maid Park can bring in 1 unsealed bottle of water (up to a liter) and a gallon-sized plastic bag full of snacks. To see the food rules, click Minute Maid Park Information Guide | Houston Astros (mlb.com)

Don’t forget to follow the Houston Astros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. That’s where you’ll find out about flash sales and ticket giveaways.

