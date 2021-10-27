Minute Maid Park roof to be open for Game 2 of World Series

The roof at the ballpark is usually closed but it will be open for Game 2 on Wednesday.

HOUSTON — The roof at Minute Maid Park will be open for Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred hinted that it was a possibility before Game 1.

The Astros usually play with the roof closed to keep fans comfortable and trap noise inside.

About the roof

We did some research about the Minute Maid roof and how the team performs when it's open or closed.

It takes about 15 to 20 minutes to open the roof at Minute Maid Park.

During the 2005 World Series, then-MLB Commissioner Bud Selig forced the Astros to open the roof for Game 3 against the White Sox. The players at the time said they didn't like the decision.

When the Astros were in the playoffs in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons, the roof was closed for all games.

All 28 regular-season games in 2020 were played without fans and with the roof closed.

From 2000 to 2019, The Astros played 68% of regular-season games (1,103 out of 1,614) with the roof closed, 366 games (23%) with the roof open and 145 games (9%) with the roof open and closed.

During the same span, the Astros had a .533 winning percentage with the roof closed and a .503 winning percentage with it open.

MLB's Retractable Roof Policy

The Astros are required to follow all MLB policies in effect for retractable roof stadiums. In accordance with MLB policy, the following guidelines must be followed:

The decision as to whether a game begins with the roof open or closed rests solely with the home club.

If the game begins with the roof open:

It shall be closed only in the event of impending rain or other adverse weather conditions. The decision to close the roof shall be made by the home club, after consultation with the Umpire Crew Chief.

The Umpire Crew Chief shall notify the visiting club, which may challenge the opening of the roof if it feels that a competitive imbalance will arise. In such an event, the Umpire Crew Chief shall make a final decision based on the merits of the challenge.

Once the roof is closed during a game, it shall not be reopened.

If the game begins with the roof closed:

It may be opened when, in the opinion of the home club, the climatic environment has reached a level where fan comfort and enjoyment will be best served by opening the roof to the natural atmospheric conditions. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the following guidelines should be applied opening the roof during a game.

The roof may be opened only once during the game.

The Umpire Crew Chief will be notified at the commencement of the inning that the roof will be opened at the inning's conclusion.

The Umpire Crew Chief shall notify the visiting club, which may challenge the opening of the roof if it feels that a competitive imbalance will arise. In such an event, the Umpire Crew Chief shall make a final decision based on the merits of the challenge.

The opening of the roof shall only commence between innings.

