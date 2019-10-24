HOUSTON — The Houston Astros' iconic home base is Minute Maid Park, located in downtown Houston.
From its famed retractable roof to the train above the left-field wall, the "Juice Box" holds an important place in the hearts of 'Stros fans and baseball aficionados alike!
But how much do you know about Minute Maid Park? We're breaking it down by the numbers!
Physical Address
Union Station at Minute Maid Park
501 Crawford
Suite 400
Houston, Tx 77002
Distances from plate:
Left field - 315 feet
Left-center - 362 feet
Center field - 409 feet
Right-center - 373 feet
Right field - 326 feet
Height of wall:
Left field - 19 feet
Left-center - 25 feet
Center field - 10 feet
Deepest point - 10 feet
Right-center - 10 feet
Right field - 7 feet
Batter's Eye - 40ft x 80ft
Size:
Gross Square Footage - 28.97 acres
Total Square Footage - 1,263,240 square feet
Building Height - 93 feet
Playing Field:
Featuring Platinum TE Paspalum from Georgia, the playing surface covers 130,680 sq. ft. or 3 acres. The drainage and irrigation systems include 6,682 linear feet of perforated pipe and 4,406 linear feet of PVC pipe, respectively. A total of 78 irrigation heads help make the job for the head groundskeeper and his staff much easier.
