HOUSTON — The Houston Astros' iconic home base is Minute Maid Park, located in downtown Houston.

From its famed retractable roof to the train above the left-field wall, the "Juice Box" holds an important place in the hearts of 'Stros fans and baseball aficionados alike!

But how much do you know about Minute Maid Park? We're breaking it down by the numbers!

RELATED: Juan Soto's HR ball retrieved from Minute Maid train tracks, headed to the Hall of Fame

RELATED: Juan Soto becomes 2nd youngest player to hit home run in World Series debut

Physical Address

Union Station at Minute Maid Park

501 Crawford

Suite 400

Houston, Tx 77002

Distances from plate:

Left field - 315 feet

Left-center - 362 feet

Center field - 409 feet

Right-center - 373 feet

Right field - 326 feet

Height of wall:

Left field - 19 feet

Left-center - 25 feet

Center field - 10 feet

Deepest point - 10 feet

Right-center - 10 feet

Right field - 7 feet

Batter's Eye - 40ft x 80ft

Size:

Gross Square Footage - 28.97 acres

Total Square Footage - 1,263,240 square feet

Building Height - 93 feet

Playing Field:

Featuring Platinum TE Paspalum from Georgia, the playing surface covers 130,680 sq. ft. or 3 acres. The drainage and irrigation systems include 6,682 linear feet of perforated pipe and 4,406 linear feet of PVC pipe, respectively. A total of 78 irrigation heads help make the job for the head groundskeeper and his staff much easier.

(All info from MLB.com)

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM