x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Astros

For the first time in more than a year, Michael Brantley is in the Astros starting lineup

Brantley is playing left field and batting sixth for the Astros.
Credit: AP
Michael Brantley is back in the Astros lineup.

BOSTON — If the Astros needed a boost for the final stretch of the season, they just got one. Uncle Mike is back!

Michael Brantley, who had been on the 60-day injured list following shoulder surgery, has rejoined the team and is even in the starting lineup for Houston’s game against Boston on Tuesday.

Brantley got the start in left field and is batting sixth.

The team also sent Cory Julks down to Sugar Land and designated pitcher Jake Cousins for assignment.

Brantley, a five-time All-Star, hasn’t seen game action with the Astros in more than a year. His last game in the Majors was June 26, 2022.

Related Articles

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Sports Extra Extra: Time to push panic button after Astros’ players-only meeting

Before You Leave, Check This Out