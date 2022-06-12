Michael Brantley staying with Astros for a fifth season

The outfielder signed a one-year deal to stay with the team.

HOUSTON — Outfielder Michael Brantley will return to the Houston Astros for a fifth season after signing a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In his previous four seasons with Houston, Brantley earned two All-Star selections (2019, 2021) while hitting a combined .306 in 379 games with a .832 OPS. His .306 average since 2019 ranks third in the American League in that span. His 9.09 plate appearances-per-strikeout ratio also ranks third-best in the AL since 2019.

In 13 career World Series games, Brantley hit .327 (17x52), and in 47 postseason games as an Astro, he hit .314 (60x191).

In 2022, Brantley hit .288 in 64 games with 14 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBIs before being placed on the injured list on June 27 with a right shoulder injury.

He eventually underwent an arthroscopic labral repair on his right shoulder and was lost for the season.