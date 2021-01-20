Michael Brantley agrees to 2-year, $32 million deal with Astros, reports say

Brantley is returning after two very productive seasons in a Houston uniform.

HOUSTON — Outfielder Michael Brantley has reportedly agreed to a deal to stay with the Houston Astros.

According to multiple reports, Brantley and the Astros have agreed on a two-year, $32 million deal.

Brantley, 33, spent the last two years in Houston after playing his first 10 seasons in Cleveland.

Brantley has been a high average hitter in the middle of Houston's lineup. He hit .309 with 27 homers and 112 RBI in 192 regular-season games for the Astros.