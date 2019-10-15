HOUSTON — Jalen Garcia is fighting for his life at MD Anderson battling bone cancer.

However, the 16-year-old is putting his energy into the Astros this week as they fight their way to the World Series.

“We’re going to go win this series then go on to win the World Series,” Garcia said.

The teenager is from Laredo, just like Carlos Correas’ fiancée, Daniella Rodriguez.

Last week, Daniella and Carlos surprised him at MD Anderson. During the visit, the Astros short stop made him a promise.

“When game time comes, he’s going to hit a homer for me and to be watching. It’s going to be for me and he’s going to be pointing at me,” said Garcia.

It took 11 innings, but Correa delivered with a walk off home run.

The teenager watching from his hospital bed knew who the game winning run was for.

“He gave that moment to me. It makes me feel special,” said Garcia.

It turns out, Jalen made Carlos a promise that day too.

He said the next time the two meet will be when Jalen walks out of this hospital.

“It’s given him a lot of drive, because he’s going to keep his promise. Carlos kept his, now he has to keep his now,” said Paula Diez, Jalen’s mom.

