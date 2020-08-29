McCullers solid, Astros beat A's 4-2 in 1st game of doubleheader

Lance McCullers Jr. threw six strong innings for the Astros, who won for the third time in four games.

HOUSTON — Lance McCullers Jr. threw six strong innings, Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Josh Reddick also connected for the Astros, who won for the third time in four games. Tucker and Jack Mayfield each had two hits.