HOUSTON - Mayor Sylvester Turner is showing off some bling, getting his own World Series ring from the Houston Astros.

Just before Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Mayor Turner was honored with his own ring for his work throughout Hurricane Harvey.

Raw video: Mayor Turner receives World Series rings, throws out first pitch

Wednesday marked 10 months since the storm.

Mayor Turner also threw out the first pitch.

