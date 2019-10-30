Under the watchful eye of pitching coach Paul Menhart and trainer Paul Lessard, Nationals ace Max Scherzer played catch with bullpen catcher Octavio Martinez for about 10-15 minutes prior to Game 6 on Tuesday afternoon. Scherzer was scratched from his Game 5 start with stiffness in his neck and back.

"I'm good," Scherzer declared as he walked off the field.

After some light tosses to warm up, Scherzer threw with his full pitching motion -- he brought his hands over his head and everything -- and with intent. If he wasn't throwing with 100 percent effort, it was pretty close. Scherzer played catch on flat ground only and did not throw in the bullpen.

Tap here to continue reading on CBSSports.com

MORE ON WORLD SERIES