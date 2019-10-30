HOUSTON — Houston's favorite furniture store owner, Mattress Mack, has been very generous with World Series tickets. Tonight, he's hosting 15 Gold Star Mothers in an effort to honor their child's service to the United States of America.

To be a Gold Star mom your son or daughter has to have died during active military service. It's not a group any parent is looking to join. But tonight, on an international stage, with millions of people watching, Minute Maid Park is exactly where the group of Gold Star Moms wants to be.

Marine Corps Lance Corporal Billy Miller was killed on Nov. 15, 2004 in the Battle of Fallujah.

"It’s hard for me to believe it’s almost 15 years," said mom Susie Miller.

Marine Corps Lance Corporal Christopher McCrackin was killed in combat one year later, on Nov. 20, 2005.

Nearly 14 years later, and the pain, "It never goes away. It’s always there," said mother Belinda Dailey.

She keeps her son close to her heart and support right by her side.

"We’re all a good group that needs to be together in times like this," said Dailey. "And, what Mattress Mack has done for us is wonderful. I mean, honoring our sons and daughters."

The Houston businessman sprung for seats on the field in the Lexus Field Club right behind Minute Maid Park's outfield. The best-of-the-best seats for families who've lived through the absolute worst.

"It makes me feel good to know that people are out there and they still respect what these men and women have died for," said Miller. "And they understand that they have the ability to come to these games because men and women have died for their freedom to do things like that."

Mattress Mack also shared World Series tickets with 10 Catholic nuns. The Sisters of the Incarnate Word from Houston.

The nuns are huge Astros fans and they're pretty good at praying, so we have faith the Astros will #TakeItBack.

