Here's why Mattress Mack says he wasn't allowed to throw out first pitch at Astros playoff game

In a video posted to X, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale said he wouldn't be allowed to throw the first pitch due to MLB's advertising ties to a competitor.

HOUSTON — Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, a Houston businessman who has been a longtime supporter of local sports teams, said he wasn't allowed to throw out the first pitch of the American League Division Series against the Minnesota Twins due to MLB's ties to another furniture company.

McIngvale had been named as the person to throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 1 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, but in a video posted to X, he said he wouldn't be allowed to do so due to MLB's advertising ties to Mattress Firm.

He said Reggie Jackson originally called him and asked him to throw out the first pitch, only to be told on the day of the game that MLB wouldn't let him do it because of their national sponsorship with Mattress Firm.

KHOU 11 reached out to the Astros and MLB for comment. The Astros responded by saying that they won't have a statement. We're waiting to hear back from MLB.

McIngvale threw out the first pitch in a World Series game last season.

As for other festivities around Game 1, all fans going to the game will get an Astros rally towel. The Apollo Chamber Players will perform the national anthem and Astros announcers Todd Kalas, Geoff Blum and Julia Morales will get the ‘Play Ball’ call.

Game 2 festivities

For Game 2 on Sunday, the first pitch is at 7:03 p.m. All fans at Minute Maid Park will get an Astros rally towel and the roof will be closed.

Kendale Walker will perform the national anthem, and current Dynamo player Héctor Herrera, along with former Dynamo star Brian Ching, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

As for the "Play Ball" call, that’ll be former Astros outfielder Josh Reddick.