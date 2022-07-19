Mattress Mack places $2 million bet on Astros to win 2022 World Series

If the Astros win, Mattress Mack's bet will be worth $10.6 million.

HOUSTON — Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale on Monday made an additional $2 million bet that the Houston Astros will go all the way and win the World Series this year.

This is in addition to a bet he made earlier this year. In May, Mattress Mack made a $3 million bet that the Astros would win the World Series with ten-to-one odds and another $1 million bet with 12-to-one odds.