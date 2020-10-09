Matt Olson's homer backs Sean Manaea, A's beat Astros again

The division-leading A’s (27-15) moved 6 1/2 games ahead of Houston in the AL West race.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Sean Manaea carried a perfect game into the sixth inning on the way to winning his fourth straight start, Matt Olson hit a two-run homer, and the Oakland Athletics beat the stumbling Houston Astros 3-1 on Thursday.

The division-leading A’s (27-15) moved 6 1/2 games ahead of Houston in the AL West race. The teams split Tuesday’s doubleheader forced by an Aug. 30 postponement at Houston because of Oakland pitcher Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test result the day before.