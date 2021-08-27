Marwin González returns to Houston Astros on minor league deal

Utility player Marwin González, who played for Houston from 2012 to 2018, is scheduled to work out Friday at the team’s spring training complex in Florida.

HOUSTON — A familiar face is returning to the Houston Astros organization on a minor league deal, the team announced Friday.

Utility player Marwin González, who played for Houston from 2012 to 2018, is scheduled to work out Friday at the team’s spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Fla.

González, a 10-year Major League veteran, spent his first seven seasons with the Astros, including 2017 in which Houston won the World Series. In those seven seasons, he batted .264 with 76 home runs, 292 RBI and a .737 OPS in 795 appearances.