HOUSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a report on Monday that former MLB pitcher Mike Bolsinger is suing the Houston Astros over cheating scandal.

Marwin Gonzalez is the first Astros hitter who was on the 2017 World Series Championship team to apologize for his role in the sign-stealing scandal.

Gonzalez said, “I feel regret and am remorseful for everything that happened in 2017 and everything we did as a group.”

This was the first time Gonzalez addressed the media since news of the cheating scandal broke.

"And the players we affected directly by us doing this and some other things, and that is what I more regret, that is why I am remorseful," Gonzalez said while addressing the media Tuesday.

On Monday, former MLB pitcher Mike Bolsinger filed a civil lawsuit against the Houston Astros over their sign-stealing scandal, USA Today Sports reported.

The lawsuit accuses the Astros of unfair business practices and negligence, among other charges, according to Nancy Armour with USA Today.

Bolsinger is said to be seeking "unspecified damages," but not just for his own benefit. USA Today reports he wants the Astros to forfeit $31 million in bonuses they received from winning the 2017 World Series. The money would be donated to Los Angeles-based charities for children and used to create a fund for "retired baseball players who need financial assistance."

