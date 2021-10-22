x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Astros

Astros rookie Luis Garcia tosses gem on biggest stage of career

Luis Garcia gave up one hit in 5 2/3 innings of ALCS Game 6.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

HOUSTON — It was a big stage for anyone, much less a rookie pitcher. But Astros pitcher Luis Garcia had the outing with the brightest spotlight to date on him.

Garcia pitched 5 2/3 innings Friday, only giving up one hit and no runs.  And he didn’t give up a single hit until the sixth inning, as Houston tried to close out the Red Sox. 

Garcia also only gave up one walk while striking out seven Red Sox batters.

It’s a stark contrast from his first outing in the American League Championship Series.  He started Game 2, but left with discomfort in his right knee.  Houston lost that game, 9-5, as Boston hit two grand slams in the first two innings.

But Friday’s gem was a big bounce back for Garcia, who has had success in his first year in the bigs. For the Astros, he was 11-8 with a 3.30 ERA with 167 strikeouts.

And while the ALCS was a big stage, the Astros’ rookie hopes to show up on an even bigger stage if Houston can make it to the World Series.

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Hundreds of fans pack 'Street Fest' ahead of Game 6 of ALCS