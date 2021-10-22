Astros rookie Luis Garcia tosses gem on biggest stage of career

HOUSTON — It was a big stage for anyone, much less a rookie pitcher. But Astros pitcher Luis Garcia had the outing with the brightest spotlight to date on him.
Garcia pitched 5 2/3 innings Friday, only giving up one hit and no runs. And he didn’t give up a single hit until the sixth inning, as Houston tried to close out the Red Sox.
Garcia also only gave up one walk while striking out seven Red Sox batters.
It’s a stark contrast from his first outing in the American League Championship Series. He started Game 2, but left with discomfort in his right knee. Houston lost that game, 9-5, as Boston hit two grand slams in the first two innings.
But Friday’s gem was a big bounce back for Garcia, who has had success in his first year in the bigs. For the Astros, he was 11-8 with a 3.30 ERA with 167 strikeouts.
And while the ALCS was a big stage, the Astros’ rookie hopes to show up on an even bigger stage if Houston can make it to the World Series.