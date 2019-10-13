HOUSTON — The Astros look to even the ALCS with the Yankees after a 7-0 loss in Game 1.
Justin Verlander takes the mound for Houston in Game 2.
Second inning
3 Ks now for Verlander as Edwin Encarnación strikes out swinging and Brett Gardner strikes out looking.
With 2 on and 1 out, Carlos Correa hits an RBI double to put the Astros on top 1-0.
James Paxton ends in the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.
First inning
Verlander retires the Yankees in the top of the first. His earns his first K of the night as Aaron Judge struck out swinging.
George Springer walked in the bottom of the first, but Michael Brantley grounded into a double play. Jose Altuve lined out to shortstop to end the inning.
