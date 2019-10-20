HOUSTON — The Houston Astros look to close out the American League Championship Series Saturday night against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros' Brad Peacock gets the start in Game 6 for the Astros. Chad Green is on the mound for the Yankees.

Follow along for live updates of Game 6.

Second inning

Brad Peacock Edwin Encarnacion for his second K of the night. Didi Gregorious doubles to deep center, and Gary Sanchez follows with an RBI single, cutting Houston's lead to 3-1. Josh James relieves Brad Peacock after Gio Urshela walks.

First inning

Chad Green strikes out George Springer. Jose Altuve hits a double to deep center with no one on and one out. Michael Brantley flies out to center. Chad Green walks Alex Bregman, and Yulieski Gurriel homers to put the Astros on the board first, 3-0.

Brad Peacock strikes out DJ LeMahieu to start the game. He throws seven strikes in seven pitches.

Pregame

Several Houston Texans wore Astros gear to show their support as they headed to Indianapolis ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Colts.

RELATED: Texans sport Astros gear as they head to Indianapolis

RELATED COVERAGE

Astros, Yankees turn to bullpens in tonight's Game 6

Yankees top Houston, 4-1; Astros still lead ALCS 3-2

Pasadena resale shop offers vintage Astros gear

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter